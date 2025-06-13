I did not feel any pressure on my Black Stars debut - Christopher Baah Bonsu

KRC Genk winger Christopher Bonsu Baah says he felt no pressure when he made his Black Stars debut against Nigeria.

Having earned a call-up for the Matchday 5 and 6 games against Chad and Madagascar in March, the pacy winger was unused in any of the games.

However, in the recently ended Unity Cup games in London, Baah Bonsu finally made his debut against Nigeria in Black Stars' 2-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.

He subsequently played in the third-place game against Trinidad and Tobago and earned praise from fans due to his impressive performance.

“I will leave everything to the coach because he was the one who was watching the game, so he has to tell me like I did well or I did not do well but for me, I just gave my all to my country," Baah Bonsu told Joy Sports.

Asked how he felt upon learning he would start against Nigeria, Baah said he focused solely on enjoying the moment.

“When I heard I was going to start [against Nigeria], I was just happy and I just said nah, this is the moment I should just enjoy the game, that's all.

“I didn't put any pressure on myself, or I was like I just went out and enjoyed the game, yeah," he added.

Christopher Bonsu Baah will hope to keep his place in the Black Stars when they regroup in September for the games against Chad and Mali.