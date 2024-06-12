"I didn't miss a game during the amazing run"- Alexander Djiku on watching 2010 World Cup as a Ghana fan

Fenerbahce defender, Alexander Djiku has opened up from watching the Black Stars as a teenager to becoming a member of the team.

The Black Stars centre-back, born in the South of France, decided to play for Ghana at the international level after years of consideration.

Djiku has become a key figure in the national team, playing a pivotal role as the Black Stars qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 29-year-old produced a solid performance as Ghana defeated Mali and the Central African Republic in the June window.

According to Djiku, it is truly an honour to represent the Black Stars after first watching them play at the World Cup in South Africa.

“I didn’t miss one game during that amazing run,” he told FIFA. “At national camps, I rub shoulders with Andre Ayew, who was part of that team," he added.

"Sometimes I still find it hard to believe how I got here, but I don’t spend too much time thinking about it and try to enjoy every moment with the squad, because it truly is an honour to be part of the Black Stars.”