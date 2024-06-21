"I didn't see it coming"- Danlad Ibrahim opens up on losing his place at Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has opened up on his departure from the club.

The Ghana youth international parted ways with his boyhood club at the end of the season following a tough campaign with the Porcupine Warriors.

Ibrahim, who was part of Ghana's squad at the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, lost his position to Fredrick Asare.

Asare joined the Porcupine Warriors from Accra Lions and was made first-choice goalkeeper for most of the campaign.

"I remember I started losing that position when I came from the CHAN tournament. I didn't see it coming, truly," he told 3 Sports.

"But that is life. Normally, things will happen without your notice. It is part of the job. Everybody came to Asante Kotoko to work. We all came to make Asante Kotoko greater so if my colleague will play and we will win why not. For me it was normal and it is part of life.

"All my national teams that I have played. Normally I meet a lot of goalkeepers but before the start of the tournament I will be number."

Ibrahim is currently a free agent and there are reports Hearts of Oak are interested in signing the shot-stopper.