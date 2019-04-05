I didn't sleep last night because we couldn't beat Kotoko with more goals- Medeama coach Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu has disclosed that he couldn't sleep on Thursday night because he kept on brooding over the fact that they could not beat Kotoko by a huge scoreline.

The Mauves and Yellows silenced their much fancied opponents 1-0 at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Match Day Two of the GFA Special Competition.

A very confident Samuel Boadu revealed the result could have been much better if the pitch was in better shape.

"I didn't sleep well yesternight. We should have beaten Asante Kotoko by more goals. The rains disrupted our pattern of play which is inspired by our high pressing which Kotoko had no antidote to," Samuel Boadu told Sikka Sports.

Meadeama striker Kwame Boateng converted a first half penalty which secured the points for the Mauve and Yellows on a rain-soaked pitch.

Defender Abass Mohammed caught a goal bound header on the line with his hand and referee Maxwell Hansen was left with the only option of pointing to the spot for a penalty.

Mohamed, the left back, received a straight red to leave Kotoko numerically disadvantaged.

Medeama were playing their first match in the competition after their opener against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin