'I didn't support the Black Stars until recently' - Laryea Kingston opens up on challenges

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has opened up about his past disillusionment with the Black Stars, citing mistreatment during his playing career as the reason behind his disassociation from the national team.

The ex-Hearts of Oak star, a pivotal figure for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, notably missed out on World Cup appearances in both 2006 and 2010, despite his significant contributions during the qualifiers.

In a candid reflection on his time with the national team, the former Vitesse Arnhem midfielder admitted facing challenges that led him to harbour negative feelings towards the Black Stars.

"Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force, so if you are speaking to Asamoah now, he is not happy. Myself, what they did to me for so many years, I never supported the Black Stars, but just recently I sat down and said it's over, let me focus," Kingston disclosed.

Despite the historical grievances, Kingston has turned a new leaf and is now contributing to Ghanaian football in a different capacity.

Currently serving as the assistant coach of the Black Starlets, the U-17 Ghana national team, Kingston's journey has come full circle as he channels his experience towards nurturing the next generation of football talents.