"I didn't think I will be playing with the Ayews"- Antoine Semenyo on playing with legendary brothers

AFC Bournemouth forward, Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that he had no idea he would be playing alongside the Ayew brothers in the national team.

A few years ago, the England-born forward watched Andre and Jordan represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

Semenyo received his first Ghana invite in 2022 and has since been a part of the team at major competitions, including the Nations Cup.

According to the Cherries forward, representing Ghana is a great honour.

“When I first got called up I was almost starstruck but I had to keep composed. I didn’t think I’d be playing with them [the Ayews], but here I am â€¦ I have watched Afcon all of my life, from a kid with my parents, so to be involved is an honour," he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

“It is going to be tough but I’m ready to embrace the challenge and hopefully we can go all the way and win. It is a massive deal in Africa â€“ it is like bragging rights â€¦ I can’t wait.”

Semenyo made his Africa Cup of Nations debut in the 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday.