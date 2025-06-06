‘I didn’t think twice when I was approached’ – Ilyas Ansah opens up on Union Berlin move

Germany-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Ilyas Ansah, has opened up on his move to German Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin.

The forward has completed his transfer to the club in a move from SC Paderborn.

Speaking on his move to Union Berlin, Ilyas Ansah said he didn’t have to think twice when he was approached.

"Union are a special club that stand for passion, solidarity and honest football â€“ exactly what I associate with this sport. When I was approached, I didn't have to think twice,” the youngster said.

Ilyas Ansah continued, “For me, the move to Berlin is a huge opportunity to develop further at a high level, gain new experiences and contribute to the team's success.

“I'm looking forward to getting to know the environment, taking part in pre-season training and then hopefully playing at the Stadion An der Alten FÃ¶rsterei as soon as possible.”

Ilyas Ansah, 20, was an integral part of the SC Paderborn team. He made 33 appearances in the German Bundesliga 2, where he scored six goals and provided six assists as well.

He is now set to play in the German Bundesliga with Union Berlin next season.