'I didn’t want to offend Lookman' – Gasperini clarifies 'worst penalty taker' remark on Nigerian

Atalanta head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has clarified his remarks regarding forward Ademola Lookman’s missed penalty in their Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

Gasperini emphasized that his comments were not intended to offend the Nigerian player.

During the match, which concluded with a 3-1 defeat and a 5-2 aggregate loss, the 27-year-old scored Atalanta’s sole goal but had a penalty saved.

Post-match, Gasperini criticized Lookman’s decision to take the penalty, suggesting that designated takers Charles De Ketelaere or Mateo Retegui should have stepped up instead.

He described Lookman as “one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” noting his poor conversion rate in training.

Lookman responded on social media, expressing that being singled out “not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful.”

In a subsequent press conference, Gasperini addressed the situation, stating, “Lookman felt offended, but I didn’t want to offend anyone. He entered with fantastic approach against Club Brugge.

“If he starts training to improve on penaltiesâ€¦ with his exceptional skills Ademola can become our first penalty taker.”

Atalanta’s Champions League journey concluded with this defeat, and they now shift focus to their upcoming Serie A fixture against Empoli.