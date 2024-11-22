I dislike being hyped - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has opened up about his preference for a low-profile lifestyle, despite his impressive achievements in the Ghana Premier League.

Mingle, who guided Nations FC to a seventh-place finish in the 2023/24 season and currently leads the table with 22 points after 11 games, emphasised that he dislikes being hyped.

Before joining Nations FC, Mingle made a name for himself with notable performances at Bechem United.

He remains optimistic that his work will eventually earn him the recognition he deserves.

“Football, in my opinion, is destiny, so I usually keep a low profile and dislike being hyped up because I think your work will speak for itself no matter how long it takes.

”Many of the players I’ve developed have made it to the national team and are now working as professionals abroad,” he said in an interview with Akoma FM.

Mingle also expressed his belief that coaching the Black Stars would be easier compared to managing a local team.

"The Black Stars have already chosen players who are already at the top for you; all you have to do is arrange them, position them, and convince them of your philosophy to get the desired results. This makes coaching the Black Stars much easier than coaching a local team," he explained.