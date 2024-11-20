I don’t believe Black Stars job is too big for Otto Addo - Ibrahim Tanko

Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has come to the defence of under-pressure Ghana coach Otto Addo, urging patience from fans who are calling for his dismissal.

Otto Addo, in his second stint as head coach, has faced immense scrutiny after Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Stars finished bottom of their qualifying group, marking the first time in 20 years the nation will miss the tournament.

Despite this, Addo’s two victories in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers have kept Ghana in contention for a spot in the tournament, leaving his future uncertain.

"I don’t believe the job is too big for him," Tanko told Flashscore. "He came in at a challenging time and took Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar. Though the results weren’t as expected, he deserves another chance, especially with the World Cup qualifiers ahead."

According to Tanko, the risks of sacking Addo, including financial implications and the uncertainty surrounding a replacement’s effectiveness.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to decide Addo’s fate during an Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Ghana’s next matches in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar are scheduled for March 2025.