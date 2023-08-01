I don't believe Ghanaians have lost interest in football- Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed doubts over recent claims suggesting Ghanaians have lost interest in football.

This follows the recent decline in attendance at various stadia during domestic competitions including the Ghana Premier League, Division One and Division Two Leagues.

While many have suggested the decline in quality of the nature of the game in Ghana as well as the unprofessional attitudes of some fans at the stadia as well as deteriorated pitches as the main issues, the minister believes it is not normal for Ghanaians to suddenly lose interest in the game.

He, however, cited the impressive attendance recorded some two years ago at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, and said there were factors that needed to be scrutinised to help yield positive results.

"I refuse to believe that Ghanaians have suddenly lost interest in football. No, the passion is still alive and vibrant. We must, therefore, delve deeper into the underlying factors responsible for this decline and take decisive actions to revive our beloved league," declared Ussif.

“Two years ago, the fierce rivalry between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics drew an overwhelming crowd. Yet, we find ourselves grappling with a disheartening decline in attendance at recent fixtures."