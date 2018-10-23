I don't blame Avram Grant for not building a long-term team for Ghana - Appiah

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah believes the two-year contract given to Avram Grant was the reason his decision to build a long-term team for the country.

According to the former Al Khartoum Watani trainer, under no circumstances will he apportion blame on his successor Avram Grant for sticking to the squad he left after the 2014 World Cup.

“Before going to the World Cup (Brazil 2014) I introduced so many young players and the ambition was to introduce them now for them to gain experience and confidence after playing at the highest level," Appiah told Silver FM in Kumasi.

“With that there was some kind of a build up thing for the nation, that time people also did not see it as such and then since my return it looks as the same players that I left meaning we are not having a succession plan."

He added “I don’t blame Avram Grant because if you give him just two years contract, what do you expect him to build, he has to concentrate on those that are there and if he get results fine he goes his way.”

Appiah however, explained the rationale behind some players being dropped along the line.

“This has also been the main reason why, I have dropped so many players that have known for 10 years because I know what they can do, why not give some people chance to also come in.”