I don't fear delegates, I trust them- GFA Presidential hopeful George Afriyie

Aspiring Ghana Football Association President, George Afriyie says he trust delegates will elect him to serve the federation ahead of the upcoming FA elections.

The Okyeman Planners Bankroller is one of the leading candidates for the top job.

However with few days to the elections, there are fears over an upset as the popular saying goes "Fears delegates."

But a very confident George Afriyie insists he trust the delegates to make the very best decision of voting him into power.

"I don't fear delegates, I trust them," he told Sikka FM. "I'm part of the old stock. I know what we went through, and where we want to go," he added.

The former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association encouraged delegates to vote for him as he plans on restoring the country's lost glories in the sport.

"Vote for George Afriyie, the number two on the ballot for the redemption and revival of our football," he said.

"It is important to display some level of transparency to get public confidence back".

George Afriyie is coming up against former Vice President Fred Pappoe, Lawyers Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma Mensah, Executive chairman of Dreams FC Kurk Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah of Phar Rangers.