"I don't feel pressure"- Joseph Paintsil opens up on playing for 'big club' LA Galaxy

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has revealed why he left Europe to join LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer.

The five-time MLS Champions signed the Ghanaian forward from Belgium giants KRC Genk in February as a Designated Player.

Paintsil has hit the ground running already, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 14 matches in the MLS.

Although playing for LA Galaxy comes with some form of pressure due to the demands of the fans, Paintsil says he is focused and calm to help the club achieve its goals.

"When the news came I was at the AFCON with the national team so I was like this is a great team and a great call for me. I was like we will see but in my mind, I was like that is where I want to go," he told the MLS.

"No, I don't feel pressure," he said when asked if he is under pressure to deliver for the club. "I have such fantastic players around me so I don't feel any pressure. The more I put pressure on myself, the more it becomes difficult for me.

"So I am calm and focused."