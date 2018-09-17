Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah: "I don't have to explain my team selection"

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he owes no one explanations for his call-ups for the national team, the Black Stars.

The 58-year old gaffer has been faced with opprobium from the public following his last call-up for the West African powerhouse's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

The likes of captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, were all dropped from the squad as they lost 1-0 to the Harambee Stars last Saturday.

However, Kwesi Appiah disagrees and believes every player he calls deserves a place in his team.

“I hear some of my colleagues all the time saying I need to explain my call-ups. Ghana has got thousands of players,” he told Ghanaweb.

“There are so many players on my data, so much so that I can sit here and call about five different teams. And that is excluding the local based players.

“There are so many players, so if I’m going to explain why a player is not playing every time we have a match, how can I explain that?

“I believe that if I should even explain, then it should be to fellow technical people who will understand.”

The Black Stars’ next game is a 2019 AFCON qualifying doubleheader against Sierra Leone in October.