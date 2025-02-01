I don't regret turning down offers to play in Europe - LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil is convinced he made the right choice by joining Major League Soccer (MLS), despite receiving offers from European clubs.

The 26-year-old winger signed with LA Galaxy last year after leaving Belgian Pro League side Genk, and his debut season was nothing short of impressive. Paintsil scored 15 goals and played a crucial role in guiding his team to the MLS Cup title.

Reflecting on his move, Paintsil remains confident that it was the best decision for his career.

“I think I made the right decision to move to the MLS. I won the championship in my first year so I don’t regret it at all," he told Joy Sports.

Although several European clubs expressed interest in signing him, Paintsil emphasized that his decision was about more than just playing in Europe.

“There were some clubs in Europe that were interested, but it’s not always about just playing in Europe but also making sure everything and everyone around you is well taken care of.

“Football is football, no matter where you find yourself. The likes of Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi and even Asamoah Gyan left Europe to continue playing football."

Paintsil also revealed that he sought advice from his family before finalizing his move to LA Galaxy.

“I didn’t make the decision alone but with my mother and twin sister. I believe it was the right decision.," he added.

Now, the Ghana forward has rejoined LA Galaxy’s pre-season camp, gearing up for another exciting campaign.