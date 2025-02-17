I don’t see GFA as a problem – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has pledged to work cordially with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in helping to resolve the challenges facing football.

Football in the country is currently witnessing a decline and after suffering back-to-back group phase elimination in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, the Black Stars for the first time in two decades failed to qualify for the AFCON tournament.

However, in his quest to revive football in the country, Mr Adams in an interview with Asempa FM said he does not see the Football Association as a problem despite the challenges and he is therefore willing to engage in addressing the issues hampering the progress of football.

"I don't see GFA as a problem. I see everyone as a solution to our challenge and that will be my approach,” he said.

"Maybe in our approach, we have failed to give the chance, I believe some of the things done in the past will not be done again.

"We will engage and the outcome will be made known to the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kofi Adams will hold a meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) this week ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Chad and Madagascar next month.