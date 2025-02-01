I don't subscribe to team officials earning equal or more than players – Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has raised concerns over the fairness of awarding management committee members the same or even higher bonuses than players.

Speaking on Joy Sports, the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency criticized the practice, emphasizing that while officials play a role in a team's success, playersâ€”who put in the physical effort on the fieldâ€”should be the top priority when it comes to financial rewards.

"Does it really make sense that I play a full 90-minute game, we win, and I receive a rewardâ€”yet someone who didn’t play at all receives the same or even more?"

While acknowledging the contributions of officials, he maintained that their compensation should not overshadow what players earn.

"I have no issue with rewarding those who have spent time with the team in a different capacity. However, if their compensation equals or surpasses that of the players who actually take to the field, then I have a personal problem with that."

Adams' remarks highlight long-standing concerns over the distribution of bonuses in Ghanaian football, especially during international tournaments.

Having successfully undergone vetting, he now awaits approval to assume office, where he is set to replace Mustapha Ussif as Sports Minister.