I don’t think football is piling lots of games on players - Joseph Paintsil

Covid distracting the football calendar means players now have no option but to play lots of games, that is according to Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil.

Fixture congestion in some of Europe’s top leagues has led to a host of injuries in the last two seasons while some will have to sit out the World Cup after suffering injury setbacks.

But Painstil says the congestion has only been implemented because of the impact Covid-19 had on sporting events in the past.

“I don’t think so [that football is piling a lot of games on players],” he said on Joy Sports’ Star Connect.

“It’s football and there’s a calendar that we need to follow. I think Covid also contributed to the calendar change so we need to maintain it like that and just focus and do what we have to do.”

The 24-year-old has played in all but three of Genk’s league games this season, missing out due to injury.

He has 11 goal involvements in 11 league starts in the 2022/23 season.