‘I don’t think we disgraced ourselves’: Prosper Ogum after Kotoko defeat to Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko tactician, Prosper Narteh Ogum has stated that his side did not disgrace themselves despite losing to Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23 2023.

The Porcupine Warriors fell behind to Prince Kwabena Owusu’s header which found the net in the 65th minute.

Sherrif Mohammed netted the equalizer for Kotoko five minutes later but they were denied a point after Eric Bosomtwi provided the moment of quality by firing home the winner for Gold Stars on 73 minutes.

Ogum asserted at full time that his team’s performance showed they did not disgrace themselves.

He said: “You could see when after the whistle their heads were up. I mean there is nothing like a drop in confidence. We look very confident. We are motivated.

We have come; we did our best; we lost. I don’t think we disgraced ourselves. We did well, only that out of nowhere we conceded that second goal.”

Kotoko are still without a win and will host Karela United at home in their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante