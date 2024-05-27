I don't want to blame any player for Kotoko defeat - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has declined to single out any players for blame following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The loss, driven by a brace from Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala, marks another setback for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League.

Ouattara, reflecting on the match, highlighted the team's inability to capitalise on their chances as a significant factor in the defeat. "That's the reality of football. When you can't score, you can't win. We didn't take our chances today, and Kotoko were the better side. Congratulations to them," he commented.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Ouattara refrained from placing the blame on any individual player. "We lost the game because we didn't play well. I don't want to single out anyone for blame; I will talk to the boys about our performance," he stated. "When the match started, I felt Kotoko deserved to win, but I had different expectations before the game."

The defeat has left Hearts of Oak in a precarious position, just two points above the relegation zone. The team has managed only two wins in their last nine league matches, a performance that has heightened concerns among fans and management alike.

Ouattara emphasized the need for a collective effort to address the team's challenges and improve their standings. "We need to play better as a team. It's not about blaming individual players but working together to turn our season around," he added.

Hearts of Oak will need to regroup quickly as they face crucial matches ahead. With upcoming fixtures against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United, the Phobians must find a way to improve their performance and secure their place in the league.