I don’t want to leave Kotoko acrimoniously - C.K. Akonnor

Former Ghana captain, C.K Akonnor has described as shocking the decision by the Kotoko Management to ‘elevate’ him to the position of Technical Director and appoint Kjetil Zachariassen as the substantive head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.

Akonnor who guided Kotoko to the Money Zone of the CAF Confederation Cup and also led them to clinch the NC Tier 1 Special Competition in less than a year said he had no idea Kotoko planned to sidestep him.

Speaking on the side-lines of the 2019 Ghana Football Awards held at the Marriott Hotel over the weekend, Akonnor said “it was shocking when I heard the news, I was as shocked as you were. But it has already happened and I can’t undo it. What I can say is that I am grateful that I was given that platform to exhibit my coaching talents. Whatever happens is good, look if I hadn’t gone to Ashgold no one would have believed that I was good then I left to Kotoko when the opportunity came.”

Regarding his new role as Technical Director of Kotoko, Akonnor said, “I declined that offer from Kotoko because I believe that I am a coach and that should be the way. For now my lawyers have written to them and I am sure they will respond. Now it is not in my hands anymore because I am not an expert in law. What I know is that I don’t want to leave Kotoko acrimoniously so I hope this is resolved amicably.

Akonnor’s successor Zachariassen had a superb time with AshantiGold SC after replacing Svetislav Tanasijevic in the second round of the Normalisation Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Nowergian coach guided gud Miners to clinch the Tier 2 of the NC Special Competition and qualified the team to the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2019/2020 season.

He has officially been named the new coach of regional rivals Asante Kotoko.

Zachariassen is expected to lead the Reds to glory in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Source: Finder Sports