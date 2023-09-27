'I don't want to play in Ghana anymore' - Ex-Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru has expressed his hesitance to return and play in the Ghana Premier League.

Bashiru, who has had stints with several clubs in the domestic top flight, including West Africa Football Academy, Asante Kotoko, and Karela United, moved to Ethiopia in 2022, where he had a successful spell with Insurance FC before joining Commercial Bank Ethiopia SA.

In a recent interview, Bashiru discussed his future plans, indicating that he is not currently considering a return to the Ghana Premier League highlighting concerns about player welfare in Ghana, including salary and accommodation issues.

“I don’t know what the future will be seriously. I don’t know if I will come back and play in Ghana, but to be frank, I don’t want to come back to Ghana and play again.”

“That’s for a fact, I will love to retire outside Ghana but not in Ghana because if you look at the player welfare in Ghana it’s very bad, the salary, the accommodation and everything is very disgusting.

“So that’s why I said that I would love to retire in Ghana but not to play again in Ghana but like I said I don’t know what the future will be.”

He is currently playing alongside former Ghana Premier League star Caleb Amankwa, who joined Commercial Bank Ethiopia SA from Hearts of Oak as a free agent.