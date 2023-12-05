I don't watch Ghana games - Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has made it clear that he has no intention of playing for Ghana, stating that he is focused on representing the Netherlands.

Despite being approached by the technical handlers of the Black Stars, Frimpong has affirmed that his mind is made up and he does not even watch Ghana's games.

Born to Ghanaian and Dutch parents, Frimpong has risen through the ranks of the Dutch national team, playing for the U19, U20, and U21 sides before making his senior debut in a 2024 Euro qualifier against France.

He has expressed his happiness with earning his first senior cap for the Netherlands and has emphasised that he wants to continue representing the country.

"It was nice to finally make my debut. It was against France as well, so it was a nice game. I was really happy about it," he told Joy Sports.

“Yes, the coach called me. I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up,” he confirmed.

Asked if he occasionally watches Ghana’s games, the defender responded: “No, I just focus on the Netherlands.”

Frimpong's comments come as no surprise, considering his previous statements about wanting to play for the Netherlands. In a 2021 interview with De Telegraaf, he stated that he was born in the Netherlands and therefore wanted to play for the Dutch national team.

The defender's career has taken off in recent years, with stints at Manchester City's academy, Celtic, and currently, Bayer Leverkusen.

He has scored six goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season for the Bundesliga side, catching the attention of many football fans.