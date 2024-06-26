I drew a lot of inspiration from Ronaldo - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed his footballing idol Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo LuÃ­s NazÃ¡rio de Lima.

Gyan considers Ronaldo, who was on three occasions named FIFA World Player of the Year the greatest ever due to his well-rounded skillset.

Unlike many strikers who might have weaknesses, Ronaldo excelled in all areas - poaching goals, scoring from distance, and dominating aerial battles.

Inspired by Ronaldo, Gyan studied the Brazilian's game and incorporated similar skills into his playing style.

Gyan believes he mirrored Ronaldo's completeness on the pitch, lacking no key striker abilities.

"Brazilian Ronaldo is the one from whom I drew a lot of inspiration," Gyan said on YFM. "To me, he is the greatest player of all time. He was a centre forward who could do everything. I grew up and acquired skills similar to his. A centre-forward might have certain qualities and lack others, but I see myself as a complete striker who never lacked anything. I thank God for that."

"My talent was evident, and whenever I was on the field, the mindset was that I was going to score because of my talent. I scored a goal every two games for the Black Stars, so my numbers speak for themselves," he added.

Gyan's confidence in his abilities is well-supported by his impressive record. He's the highest goal scorer for Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, with a staggering 51 goals.

He's also the top-scoring African player in World Cup history, netting a total of six goals across his three World Cup appearances with Ghana.