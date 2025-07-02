I earned praise from big clubs after my debut Super Lig season - Ghana's Musah Mohammed

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed has expressed pride in his performances during his maiden campaign in the Turkish Super Lig, describing the experience as a major step forward in his career.

The 23-year-old featured prominently for Bodrum FK, making 25 league appearances and contributing four assists in what was the club’s first-ever season in Turkey’s top flight.

Although Bodrum ultimately suffered relegation, Mohammed’s displays caught the attention of football observers both within and beyond Turkey.

“I would say it’s great, and it’s my first time in the Super Lig, playing with a lot of big players like Victor Osimhen, Dzeko, Amrabat, and Dries Mertens,” he told Joy Sports.

“They appreciated and congratulated me for what I’ve done this season.”

Mohammed, who began his football career with Ghanaian lower-tier club Bectero, later earned trial opportunities with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas before signing with Ankaraspor to begin his professional journey.

He went on to feature for EyÃ¼pspor before making the switch to Bodrum, where his dynamic midfield play and consistency throughout the campaign earned him recognition from scouts, clubs, and fans across Europe.

With Bodrum’s relegation confirmed, speculation is already mounting over the next destination for the highly-rated Ghanaian, who is expected to remain in top-flight football.