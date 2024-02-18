"I feel at home here"- Ghana midfielder Michael Baidoo excited after signing contract extension at Elfsborg

Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo, has expressed delight after extending his stay at Swedish outfit IF Elfsborg.

The 24-year-old signed a new deal that will keep him at Elfsborg until the summer of 2027.

Baidoo has been a key player for the Yellow and Black since joining them from Norwegian club Sandnes Ulf in 2022.

"It's a very good feeling! I've been here two years now and it feels great to sign an extension," he said.

"From the first day when I came here, everyone has treated me well and everyone in the club is welcoming. You feel at home immediately. The support that the supporters give is also absolutely fantastic and the club feels like a big family," added the attacking midfielder.

Despite reports of interest from clubs outside Sweden, Baidoo decided to commit his future with Elfsborg.

"I am in no rush to get anywhere, but feel that this is the right step on my career journey. The club has done a lot for me and I feel like I'm in the right place," he continued.

The former Vision FC player has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 54 matches for the Allsvenskan side.