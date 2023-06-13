'I feel bad' - GPL top scorer Abednego Tetteh reacts to Black Stars snub

Ghana Premier League top scorer Abednego Tetteh has expressed frustration after being left out of the Black Stars list for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton invited an initial 24 players to the penultimate game against Madagascar, which is set for June 18, 2023.

Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United was called up late to join the team, making him the sole player from the Ghana Premier League to make the roster for the vital encounter.

Despite his strong showing, Tetteh who scored 18 goals to emerge as the top scorer of the just ended Ghana Premier League was not called up ahead of the qualifications.

Tetteh acknowledged in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM that he feels bad about not being invited to the national squad.

Reacting to the omission of his name in the final squad Abednego Tetteh said, “I’m a human, I feel bad but I can’t do anything about it so I just have to wish them well against Madagascar. We will support them to deliver against Madagascar.”

The former King Faisal forward only restored his form after joining the Miners later in the season scoring 16 goals in 19 appearances in addition to his initial two goals earlier to make a total of 18 goals.

Tetteh's performance powered Bibiani Gols Stars to a remarkable fifth-place finish.