"I feel good"- Ghana defender Daniel Amartey delighted after scoring on Besiktas debut

Black Stars centre-back, Daniel Amartey has shared his excitement after scoring on his Besiktas debut to help the Turkish giants progress in the Europa Conference League.

The Ghana international needed only ten minutes to make a mark after coming off the bench to open the scoring against KF Tirana.

Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar sealed victory as the Turkish club advance to the next stage of the competition 5-1 on aggregate.

"I feel good. We performed well as a team. We applied our tactic in a disciplined way. I'm new to the team, but we are a family. We must continue to support each other," he said after the game.

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes praised the impact of the defender, describing Amartey as efficient.

"Amartey joined the team late, he was out of practice. Necip was fine, but he was injured. Amartey played harmoniously efficiently. Onana, Semih, Demir Ege and Umut were also good. The starters and latecomers were generally good," he said.

"We don't want bad images on the field. We were in friendship both in Istanbul and here. The displays in the stands were not beautiful. I don't find it right, no matter who commits violence. Later, the fans supported their teams with their cheers, which is the truth.”