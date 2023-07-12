GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"I feel good to be back"- Ghana defender Baba Rahman expresses delight after PAOK return

Published on: 12 July 2023
Ghana defender, Baba Abdul Rahman has shared his excitement after completing his move to Greek outfit PAOK in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal to join PAOK after ending his eight-year stay at English giants Chelsea.

During his time with the London club, Baba spent six months on loan with PAOK, helping them win the Greek Cup in 2021.

"First of all I am feeling good to be back. It's nice seeing some old faces, some players I have played with. It's been nice being here," he told the club.

Although there were interest from other clubs, Rahman decided to return to PAOK following his relationship with the team.

"I think PAOK has always been in contact with me the last few years. I think it is the right move for me. You have to go where you feel desired and wanted. Although I had different offers, I felt PAOK was like a family to me. I spoke with the coach and he expressed his desire to have me here. I feel appreciated," he added.

Rahman immediately joined the team for pre-season training and he is expected to feature in the friendly against KRC Genk.

