I feel sad for Kwesi Nyantakyi - Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his sadness for beleaguered former Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi over his involvement in the Anas Aremeyaw Number 12 exposé.

The documentary which was centred on corruption in Ghana football fingered Mr Nyantakyi accepting $65,000 from an undercover journalist.

Following the premiering of the video at the Accra International Conference on June 6, the astute lawyer has resigned from all his positions in football.

However, the Black Stars skipper says he was surprised Nyantakyi was caught on camera indulging in criminalities but praised him for him helping in the development of Ghana football.

"I felt very bad when I heard the case about Kwesi Nyantakyi," he told UTV.

"When I started my football from 2003, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been there for me and many other players.

"He has risen from the scratch to become CAF 1st vice president and a FIFA Executive Council Member and has helped the development of football in the country despite his lapses.

"I was thinking about the difficulties he will go through.

"He has lost everything at CAF, FIFA and GFA in a week but at the end of the day, what has happened has happened.

"I will pay him a visit before I go back to Turkey," he concluded.

The Wa All Stars bankroller became the first Ghana FA president to qualify Ghana to it first ever World Cup appearance in Germany.