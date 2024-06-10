I feel very proud - Hasaacas Ladies striker Mukarama Abdulai

Hasaacas Ladies forward Mukarama Abdulai has expressed her elation following her team's recent success in the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League season.

The Hasmal Ladies defeated Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 in the final on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the University of Ghana, ending Ampem Darkoa's dream of a three-peat.

Mukarama was on the scoresheet for the Sekondi-based side, netting a crucial goal after Veronica Baa Kumah had opened the scoring. This victory secured their first league title since the 2020/21 season.

Speaking to Joy Sports after the game, the former Northern Ladies striker couldn't hide her excitement.

"Right now, I am so happy. I am so proud of the team and myself," she said. "Looking back to how we struggled in the second round and getting to this point, I feel very proud."

Mukarama adds the Women's Premier League medal to her recent success at the 2023 African Games with the Black Princesses, where they won gold. However, her journey to this moment was far from easy. Her achievements are especially significant given her return from a two-year injury layoff.

"I don't even have the words to describe how I am feeling. If I have ever been ungrateful, Allah should forgive me because my congratulatory messages have been too many," she added. "It is something that motivates me to think I can still be who I was before my injury."

Looking ahead, Mukarama and Hasaacas Ladies aim to participate in the CAF Women's Champions League. However, they must first perform well in the WAFU B qualifiers set for August.

As Mukarama recovers her form, her contributions will be vital for Hasaacas Ladies as they strive for continental success.