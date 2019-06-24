I feigned an injury to give Stephen Appiah opportunity at Udinese - Mohammed Gargo

Former Ghana midfielder Mohammed Gargo has confirmed feigning an injury to hand Stephen Appiah chance at Udinese during his playing days at the Italian club.

Last week, Appiah made a touching revelation that his compatriot had to feign injury to hand him the opportunity to replace him at Udinese.

The former Black Stars captain expressed gratitude to Gargo for sacrificing a lot for him to establish in Italy when he first arrived there.

“Yes I faked injury for Stephen Appiah to gain chance at Udinese,” Gargo confirmed on Light FM.

“I sacrificed my home and most of my stuff for him to reach that level and God being so good he didn’t disappoint me and the world,” he proudly added.

Appiah went on to church out 36 appearances for the side in two seasons before switching to Parma.