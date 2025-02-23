I fell sick scouting players for Ghana U-17 team – Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana U-17 head coach Laryea Kingston has revealed the sacrifices he and his technical team made in assembling a competitive squad, disclosing that they fell ill while scouting players across the country.

Kingston, who resigned after Ghana failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, expressed disappointment over how his tenure ended despite the effort put into building the team.

"I'm very disappointed. Every time I think about it, I shed tears because of the effort we put in," he said on Joy Sports Link.

"My technical team was amazing; their work ethic was phenomenal. We travelled across the regions for over a month without rest, all to assemble the best young talents."

Despite their dedication, the Black Starlets failed to reach the final of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations, ultimately missing out on AFCON qualification.

Kingston also alleged interference from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), claiming he was threatened with dismissal before a crucial match.

"Even if I'm not there, I believe this group of players should be kept. The FA should take advantage of this team, but I don’t think they are doing that," he lamented.

Since leaving his role, Kingston has taken up a coaching position at RPS Academies in the United States.