"I felt bad missing the World Cup"- Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has opened up on the disappointment of missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Anderlecht star was initially named in the provisional squad for the tournament before he was eventually dropped from the final team by coach Otto Addo.

Despite failing to make the team to Qatar, Ashimeru expressed delight seeing his friends in the squad do well at the World Cup.

"That's the biggest competition in the world and every player wants to be there. I think for me personally I felt bad but also I felt like, these are my guys going and they need my support," he told Tv3.

"Me seeing Salis, like doing really well at the World Cup makes me feel proud because he is a guy I talk to a lot and walk and Kudus, he is like a little brother, we grew up in the same hood so it made me feel very proud," he added.

His absence in the final squad caused a little bit of outrage after legendary striker Asamoah Gyan reacted over his exclusion.

Ashimeru has since been a regular invite to the national team, playing in the qualifiers against Angola and Madagascar.