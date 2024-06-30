I felt it was time to change environment - Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu after Rwanda move

Former Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu has opened up about his recent transfer to Rwandan top-flight side Mukura Victory Sport, explaining his decision to leave the Ghana Premier League after four years.

Jalilu, who signed a two-year deal with Mukura Victory Sport, expressed his need for a new challenge and environment.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who played a crucial role in Dreams FC's impressive CAF Confederation Cup run and their historic FA Cup victory in the 2022/23 season, is set to bring his experience and leadership to the Rwandan club in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

“I was not tired of playing in the Ghana Premier League, but after years of doing so, I felt it was time to move out,” Jalilu said in an interview with Akoma FM. “Just like everyone prays for the best in life, I needed to change because it was beneficial to me. I am playing football to transform the family, especially given the number of people that rely on you. So, when you get an offer and compare it to what you used to take, you just think about it and move.”

Jalilu emphasised that his decision was driven by practical considerations rather than aspirations for personal accolades.

“Honestly, I'm not playing football to win the Ballon D'or or the World Best, no! I'm more interested in changing homes because my current one isn't very good,” he said. “The Ghana Premier League is fantastic, but after four years, I felt it was time to alter the environment.”

Jalilu's move makes him the third Ghanaian player to join a club in the Eastern African nation in the past week, following in the footsteps of Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko and Dauda Saaka of Bofoakwa Tano. His transfer to Mukura Victory Sport is expected to bolster the team's defense as they aim for success in the upcoming season.