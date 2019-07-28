I felt pressure when I joined national team - Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has revealed that the only time he felt pressure in his football career was when he joined Ghana's senior national team, Black Stars.

Ayew earned his Black Stars call-up in 2010 and made his first appearance in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Swaziland.

Since then, he has made a total of 56 appearances and has scored 15 goals.

Jordan has represented Ghana at four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and a World Cup.

“The only pressure I’ve felt was when I came into the national team, because of the pressure from the population,” he admitted.

“I’ve not really felt under pressure in Europe where the most important thing for me was just to try and have a career.

"When I made my national team debut I was very proud because even though I grew up in France, my childhood was in Ghana, so when the opportunity came to play for France youth or Ghana, there was no question for me."

The 27-year-old was arguably Ghana's best player at the recently ended AFCON in Egypt where Black Star suffered a shock round of 16 exit.