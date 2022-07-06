I got interest in the Black Stars due to Gyan-Essien relationship- Richmond Boakye Yiadom 

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom says the relationship in camp between Black Stars players such as Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien made him to eager to join the team.

Boakye Yiadom had revealed in an interview that he had the opportunity of representing Italy at a point in his career.

However he was convinced by how senior players in the team such as Essien, Appiah and others related with the young players.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Gold, the 28-year-old revealed how he dumped the idea of playing for Italy.

““Some big men like Jordan Anagbla came to watch me and asked me if I would love to play for Ghana. But if I look at how Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien related to each other in camp, it made my interest in the Black Stars grow", he said on Radio Gold.

“So when I was invited for the U-20 in 2013, we didn’t disappoint and we won bronze at FIFA World Cup in Turkey.

“So I was given the opportunity at the senior national team after my exploits with the U-20.”

Boakye-Yiadom has had stints with Italian clubs such as Juventus, Genoa, Sassuolo, Atalanta, and Modena.