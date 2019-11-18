I had a dream to play for Ghana when I was a child- Christopher Antwi-Adjei reveals

German born winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei says he has always dreamt of playing for Ghana since he was a kid.

The 25-year old SC Paderborn winger earned his maiden call up for the Black Star's double AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

However, he missed the game against the Bafana Bafana following his late arrival from Germany.

“I had a dream to play for Ghana when I was a child and this call up means a lot to me," he told Ghanafa.org.

Antwi-Adjei revealed his excitement when he first heard of the call up but adds he was very surprised for the invite.

“It was a real surprise,' Chris admitted. "I had spoken to the coach quiet a few times but I did not really expect it (call up).

"For this call up, a friend of mine sent me a screenshot that I had been invited to the Ghana National team,.' “I was very surprised and also very happy,” he added.

The pacy winger could make his international debut for Ghana on Monday, when they play Sao Tome in the Nations Cup qualifier.