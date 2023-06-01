I had a wonderful time in Darmstadt – Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer has expressed his pride and gratitude for his time at SV Darmstadt after completing a transfer to FC Augsburg.

The Bundesliga club officially announced the signing of Pfeiffer, who has signed a four-year contract and is expected to have a significant impact in the upcoming seasons.

Reflecting on his departure from SV Darmstadt, Pfeiffer expressed his appreciation for the experiences he had with the club. "I had a wonderful time in Darmstadt, with promotion to the Bundesliga being the icing on the cake," he told the Augsburg website.

Acknowledging the saying that it is important to finish on a high note, Pfeiffer explained his decision to embark on a new chapter in his career with Augsburg.

Pfeiffer cited the discussions he had with Augsburg's management as a key factor in his decision, believing that Augsburg is the ideal place for him to continue his journey in the Bundesliga. The promising defender is eager to make his mark and contribute to the club's success.

He said, "The talks with FCA’s management convinced me that Augsburg is the ideal place for me to continue my journey in the Bundesliga."

With his move to Augsburg, Pfeiffer will be seeking to build on the achievements and experiences gained at SV Darmstadt. His positive outlook and determination to embrace new challenges indicate his readiness to take on the next phase of his professional football career.