I had plans with Christian Atsu to set up a Charity Foundation - Ex- Ghana goalkeeper William Amamoo 

Former Ghana goalkeeper William Amamoo says he is devastated by the death of Christian Atsu.

The 31-year-old was confirmed dead on Saturday morning by his Turkish agent following the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Atsu was declared missing when the incident struck and was discovered dead after 12 days of searching by the rescue team and his agent.

According to the former Black Stars goalkeeper, he had an upcoming project with Christian Atsu, and a meeting was scheduled for May 12, 2023, in Sweden.

The project, called the 30 Project, was aimed at helping the poor and needy in society.

Amamoo explained that The Number 30 project was born out of the jersey numbers they both used at club level.

William Amamoo in an interview shared his memories of Christian Atsu and how devastated he was when he heard the news of his death.

"It was very hard to take the news of Atsu’s death. I took a flight to Turkey to go and visit him when the news came out that he had been taken to the hospital. I spent three days and returned.

"It has really affected me." We had a project that we were going to do, and he wanted us to put our foundation together. He was supposed to meet me on May 12, 2023. Atsu wanted us to extend the charity work across the country, and I asked him why he had the will to help others even if we also extended charity to others.

"He even came up with the idea of the 30 Project, and I was expecting him in Sweden in May. "Atsu's vision will never die; it must continue," he added.

Christian Atsu's one-week observation has been set for March 4, 2022.