I had to accept the decision of the coach but I was disappointed - Joseph Paintsil after missing out on 2022 World Cup

Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil has revealed that he was extremely disappointed after he was dropped from Black Stars' final squad for the 2022 World Cup hosted in Qatar.

Paintsil, who played an instrumental role in Ghana's qualification to the Mundial was shockingly left out of the final squad.

His omission from the final squad list came as a huge surprise to many as he was leading in goals and assists at club level in comparison to his international teammates.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with Joy Sports, the 26-year-old said he was disappointed but had to accept the decision of the head coach.

"It was strange and I was unhappy, but I always have to accept the decision of the Head Coach," he said.

“There are millions of players who dream of playing for Ghana at the World Cup, but only 23 will make the cut."

He however expressed his determination to play at the 2026 World Cup which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico with the Black Stars.

“I was disappointed but my job is to keep focused and work hard. There are more World Cups ahead, and my hope is to be part of the squad for the next one if we are able to qualify,” he said.

As for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana currently sits in second place with 9 points and will resume their campaign in March with crucial matches against Chad and Madagascar.