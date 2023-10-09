I had to be ready for my time - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi highlighted the value of patience in his development after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Rak-Sakyi, a graduate of the Crystal Palace Academy, came off the bench in the 26th minute due to Jeffrey Schlupp's injury, making just his fourth Premier League appearance at the Selhurst Park.

The English-born Ghanaian attacker earned the title of man of the match from Palace's fans for his impactful performance against Forest.

Celebrating his 21st birthday this week, Rak-Sakyi acknowledged that time is on his side, stating on Palace TV:

"It was a good opportunity for me. I had to be prepared for my moment, and today, I got the chance. I'm pleased with my performance today.

"I felt confident because we have many injuries, providing me with opportunities to shine. I'm happy that I could contribute as much as I did for the team.

"In football, you must stay alert at all times. Things can change rapidly, so in every meeting and every aspect of our preparation, you must stay focused, as it could be you on the pitch, as it was for me today.

"This season has been different for me because I've spent a lot of time on the sidelines. Last season, I played regularly, but the Premier League is the highest level, and this is where I aspire to play.

"Even watching from the sidelines is a valuable experience for me. Today, when I came on, it felt great, and I aim to build on this."