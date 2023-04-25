I hate politics - Michael Essien

Former Black Stars player Michael Essien has declared that he despises politics and will never run for political office in the course of his life.

Essien works as an assistant coach for the Danish club Nordsjaelland and holds UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses having retired from football in 2020.

He claims he would rather work in football-related occupations than pursue political opportunities.

“What I hate in my life is politics. I don’t think I will ever get involved at the political level,” Essien told DW Sport.

“I’m doing my badges because I love being around the players on the pitch, and I stay very close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that.

“It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people.”

He is also optimistic about making an impact in coaching together with other ex-footballers of his generation who have ventured into coaching.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before you start seeing our generation of footballers becoming top-level coaches [in Europe].”

Essien played for the Blak Starlets and Black Satellites before joining the Black Stars, where he featured in 58 games and scored nine goals.