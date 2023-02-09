"I have a lot of freedom"- Ajax match-winner Mohammed Kudus opens up on role under new manager

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed the secret behind his scintillating form under new manager John Heitinga.

Kudus, who has been in prolific form this season, became more efficient under the ex-Everton defender, scoring three goals and providing an assist since Heitinga took over.

Under Alfred Schreuder the 22-year-old was restricted to a role upfront, playing as a false nine.

Kudus was the hero of Ajax on Thursday night after scoring the match-winner in the Dutch Cup game against FC Twente.

"The manager believes in me, I have a lot of freedom," said the Ghana international after the game.

Kudus has netted 12 goals and provided three assist across all competitions for the Dutch giants.

Meanwhile, manager Heitinga is excited with his side's return to form, insisting the fans are beginning to believe again.

"It's important that we got our connection with the fans. Next game we play at home, 50,000 people behind us again. We want this connection," he said.

Kudus is expected to start when Ajax hosts Waalwijk on Sunday.