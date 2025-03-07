I have a responsibility of throwing light on where I come from, says Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emphasized the importance of representing his roots and community, stating that you he has a responsibility to "throw light" on where he comes from.

In an interview with the EPL, Kudus reflected on his journey from the streets of Nima in Accra to playing in the English Premier League for West Ham United.

Kudus acknowledged that his success comes with a responsibility to represent Ghana and Nima positively.

"Right now that I’m also in this positionâ€¦But that also comes with responsibility on how I throw light on where I’m from, how I carry myself, and how I represent Ghana and Nima as a whole."

The midfielder, who has had a strong second season at West Ham with three goals and an assist in 22 EPL games, recognizes the significance of being a role model for young people from his community.

Kudus' comments highlight the importance of representation and giving back to one's community, and he will look to continue making a positive impact on and off the pitch when West Ham faces Newcastle United on March 10.