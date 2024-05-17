'I have always dreamed of playing for Ivory Coast' - Mohamed Diomande explains why he rejected Black Stars

Ivorian midfielder Mohamed Diomande has disclosed that his decision to represent the Elephants over the Black Stars was driven by a lifelong ambition.

The Ivorian-born raised in Ghana, where he developed his football skills at the prestigious Right to Dream Academy, Diomande's career path led him to FC NordsjÃ¦lland before joining Scottish side Rangers last summer.

Despite Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, extending an invitation to Diomande for the March friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, the 22-year-old opted to decline the opportunity.

In an interview with Nostafoot, reported by Ivorian journalist Malick TraorÃ©, Diomande reaffirmed his commitment to Cote d'Ivoire, citing his deep-seated aspiration to represent the country of his parents.

"I have always dreamed of playing for Ivory Coast," Diomande expressed. "I am prepared to contribute to the Elephants, whether at the senior level or with the U23 team."

Diomande's impactful performances this season with Rangers have highlighted his potential, making 10 starts and scoring two goals in the Scottish Premiership.

Ivory Coast, the reigning African champions, are set to face Gabon and Kenya on June 7 and 11 respectively in the third and fourth rounds of matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Leading Group F with six points, the Elephants are eager to solidify their position atop the table with strong performances in these crucial fixtures.