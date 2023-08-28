"I have been dreaming to play in this league"- New West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his dreams of playing in the English Premier League after sealing a move to West Ham United.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year deal to join the Hammers in the summer transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam.

The London club beat competition from Chelsea and Brighton to secure the signature of the Ghana international.

Kudus, who will wear the number 14 shirt, previously worn by compatriot John Painstil, disclosed he had dreams of playing in the English Premier League.

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” Kudus said during his unveiling.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”