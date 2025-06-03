I have done my part, says Kotoko coach Karim Zito after crucial win over Medeama

Asante Kotoko head coach, Karim Zito, believes he has done his part in leading the team after a crucial 3-2 win over Medeama SC.

With this win, Kotoko maintained their unbeaten run under Zito's leadership.

Since taking over as interim coach, Zito has guided Kotoko to an impressive run, recording three wins and two draws in five matches.

Despite sitting third in the league table with 58 points, Kotoko's focus is on the FA Cup.

"I have played at least five matches, and I have been able to go through this point," Zito said. "It is my prayer to win the FA Cup, then I will be satisfied at the end and let the technical director know I have done my best."

Kotoko will face Vision FC in their final league fixture before taking on Golden Kicks in the MTN FA Cup final on June 15, 2025. Zito's team is determined to make a strong finish to the season.