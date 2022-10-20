GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 October 2022
"I have his shirt hanged in my room at home"- Kudus reveals receiving signed jersey from idol Alcantara

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that he received a signed Bayern Munich shirt from his idol Thiago Alcantara during his time in Demark with FC Nordsjaelland. 

The 22-year-old met his role model during the UEFA Champions League clash between Ajax and Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Kudus has been following the Spanish midfielder since his Right to Dream Acaddemy days and admits he tries to model his style by watching the ex-Barcelona star.

According to Kudus, Alcantara's ability to combine his defensive duties and creativity makes his a unique footballer.

"I loved his game as a child. I like creativity and joy of playing. When I played in Denmark, a friend of mine arranged a shirt from him. It was fantastic. The shirt is hanging at my home and I am very proud of it," he told Ajax  media.

"Sometimes he plays on 'six' but then, despite his defensive duties, he doesn't lose his creativity. No matter where he plays, he always finds the balance between defense and attack. That's how I want to play," he added.

Kudus is enjoying a stellar campaign this season, having scored eight goals across all competitions for Ajax.

